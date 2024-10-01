Dominic L. Muscella

Dominic Louis Muscella, age 96, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2024 at Lady Lake Specialty Care in Lady Lake, Florida. Dominic was born in Chester, Pennsylvania on October 16, 1927 to the late Oreste and Adeline (Calvarese) Muscella.

After graduating high school, Dominic enlisted with the United States Navy and was a Seaman, First Class serving in World War II. After returning, he went to college for photography. Dominic furthered his career in the banking mortgage and lending credit business.

He lived in Pennsylvania where he met and married his loving wife, Doris (Sue) Springer. The moved to Deerfield Beach, Florida in 1977. He was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church where he served as an usher for many years and was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Sons of Italy. They then moved to Summerfield in 2020 and attended St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church.

Dominic played the bass and enjoyed going to the horse track to play on the horses. He was a Philadelphia Eagles and Frank Sinatra fan. One of the fondest memories that any of his family can confirm is that wherever Dominic went, he did it with a “whistle.” You could find him just by listening for the whistle!

Dominic was also preceded in death by his siblings, Alfred, Joseph and William Muscella, Marie Reilly and grandson, David “Davie” Muscella.

Dominic is survived by his beloved wife of almost 72 years, Doris (Sue) M. Muscella; three children, Diane Kassab, David Muscella (Kathy) and Debbie Camogliano (Romulo) and brother, Robert Muscella.

He also leaves behind his six grandchildren, Brianne, Joseph, Ryan, Erin, Matthew and Katie and six great grandchildren, Aaliyah, Luke, Aubrey, Alex, Milo, Rosie and one more great granddaughter on the way in October.

A memorial service for Dominic will be held Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 5740 South Pine Avenue, Ocala, Florida 34480.

Dominic will be laid to rest in Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery, Linwood, Pennsylvania at a later date.