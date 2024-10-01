88.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Unlicensed driver from Guatemala arrested on drunk driving charge

By Staff Report
Diego Ramirez Morales
Diego Ramirez-Morales

An unlicensed driver from Guatemala was arrested on a drunk driving charge after nearly hitting a guardrail with his vehicle.

Diego Ramirez-Morales, 31, was at the wheel of a red Chevy Impala at about 10:30 p.m. Friday when an officer found the vehicle parked in the middle of a roadway, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When Ramirez-Morales noticed the squad car, he put the car into reverse and nearly hit a guardrail behind the Microtel hotel.

The officer initiated a traffic stop, but when he made contact with Ramirez-Morales he encountered a language barrier with the native of Guatemala. The officer also spotted a nearly full Modelo beer in the cup holder of the vehicle.

Ramirez-Morales struggled during field sobriety exercises. He did not cooperate with officers who tried to obtain a breath sample.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving without a license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,500 bond.

