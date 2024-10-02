89.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Alligator bellowing from pond in The Villages

By Staff Report
This sizeable alligator bellowed for much of the morning, causing the pond to vibrate and shimmer in the sun in the Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Letters to the Editor

I can’t vote for Kamala Harris

A Village of De La Vista Democrat contends he cannot vote for Kamala Harris. He explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Softball player could be transgender

A Village of Lake Deaton resident urges understanding for a softball player who might be transgender. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Former President Trump exploiting a tragedy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident accused former President Trump of trying to exploit the Hurricane Helene tragedy.

Outdated golf cart access at tunnels and bridge

A Villager is calling for the modernization of tunnels in the older section of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

What are gate attendants doing all day?

A Village of Springdale woman contends that Villagers are already spending a fortune on gate attendants and she wonders what they are doing other than offering directions.

Photos