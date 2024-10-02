Mary Ann Swisher

Mary Ann Swisher, a cherished member of the community in The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2024, after a brief illness. She was 86.

Mary Ann was born in New York City on January 15, 1938, to Juliette and Herbert Wahl, and grew up in Berwick and Milton, PA. A dedicated student, Mary Ann graduated as valedictorian of Milton High School’s Class of 1955 and continued her education at Bloomsburg State Teachers College, earning her degree in 1959.

Her senior year she married Thomas Fleck of Danville, PA, with whom she welcomed two sons, Thomas Jr. in 1959 and David in 1964. Mary Ann was a dedicated mother and educator. She earned a master’s degree in education in 1989 and taught science and English in the Danville Area School District for over 30 years until her retirement in 1997.

She was known by many Danville middle-school students as Mrs. Fleck, Mrs. Ford, or Mrs. Swisher. Beyond her professional life, Mary Ann was deeply involved in her community. She was a graduate and instructor of the Dale Carnegie course; volunteered for years at the public library; was active in Seniors Against Crime in Lady Lake and the American Association of University Women; and played piano weekly at a local care facility.

Her warmth and intellect were appreciated by all who knew her. In 1989, Mary Ann married Jack Swisher of Selinsgrove, PA, and in 1999 they moved to The Villages, FL, where they enjoyed retirement and an active social life. Mary Ann loved playing bridge, educational travel throughout the US, and her weekly lunch dates with her dear friend Helen.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband Jack, who passed suddenly in January 2024, as well as her son David in 1987 and her younger brother David Wahl in 2004.

Mary Ann is survived by her son Thomas Fleck and his wife Leslie, along with their children Aimee and Matthew. She is also survived by Jack Swisher’s daughter Autumn and son Scott, Scott’s wife Allison, and their children Patrick, Jeremy, and Colin, as well as her niece Lori Mann, nephew Darrin Wahl, his wife Lisa, and their children Charlotte, Madeleine, and Jake.