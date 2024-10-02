87.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
type here...

Vandals strike golf cart bridge in The Villages

By David Towns
Comments

Vandals have painted graffiti on the golf cart bridge over U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in The Villages.

An officer from the Lady Lake Police Department was at the scene investigating the vandalism on Wednesday, along with The Villages District Property Management.

The wall of the bridge over U.S. Hwy. 27:441 at Spanish Springs has been damaged by vandals.
The wall of the bridge over U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Spanish Springs has been damaged by vandals.

There were also items, including discarded men’s clothing near the bridge, which appeared to suggest the presence of homeless people having camped near the bridge, which connects the Historic Side of The Villages to Spanish Springs.

Men's clothes, including underwear, were found near the bridge
Men’s clothes, including underwear, were spotted near the bridge.

Last year, the Amenity Authority Committee agreed to a sprucing up of the bridge, which was originally dedicated in 1993.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I can’t vote for Kamala Harris

A Village of De La Vista Democrat contends he cannot vote for Kamala Harris. He explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Softball player could be transgender

A Village of Lake Deaton resident urges understanding for a softball player who might be transgender. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Former President Trump exploiting a tragedy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident accused former President Trump of trying to exploit the Hurricane Helene tragedy.

Outdated golf cart access at tunnels and bridge

A Villager is calling for the modernization of tunnels in the older section of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

What are gate attendants doing all day?

A Village of Springdale woman contends that Villagers are already spending a fortune on gate attendants and she wonders what they are doing other than offering directions.

Photos