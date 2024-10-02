Vandals strike golf cart bridge in The Villages

Vandals have painted graffiti on the golf cart bridge over U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in The Villages.

An officer from the Lady Lake Police Department was at the scene investigating the vandalism on Wednesday, along with The Villages District Property Management.

There were also items, including discarded men’s clothing near the bridge, which appeared to suggest the presence of homeless people having camped near the bridge, which connects the Historic Side of The Villages to Spanish Springs.

Last year, the Amenity Authority Committee agreed to a sprucing up of the bridge, which was originally dedicated in 1993.