Thursday, October 3, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Linda Grace Gates, known to many as Lynn, was a vibrant, beautiful woman who suddenly passed away on 9/30/2024 in The Villages, Florida.

Linda is proceeded in death by her husband and the love of her life, Edward Gates and survived by her two children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many friends near and far.

Linda can be memorialized by those who loved her through shared memories of amazing Christmas parties and driveway chats, as well as by listening to live music from her favorite local musician, Just Mike. Those close to Lynn will remember her love of life and her family, as well as her personalized cards for each and every holiday. She will be greatly missed and forever cherished by all who knew her.

