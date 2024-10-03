80.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 3, 2024
New retailer reportedly coming to Spanish Springs

By Staff Report
A new retailer is reportedly coming to Spanish Springs Town Square.

Women’s clothier J.Jill is said to be looking to renovate an existing spot at the original town square. “Invitation only” bids are to be accepted by Oct. 15. The work is expected to begin in November. The exact location has not been revealed.

Founded in 1959 in the Berkshires of Massachusetts, J.Jill now operates more than 200 stores throughout the nation.

J.Jill began in 1959 as one specialty store in the Berkshires of Massachusetts and evolved into a direct catalog business. Forty years later, in 1999, J.Jill opened its first retail store and in that same year, launched an e-commerce site.

The company now operates more than 200 stores nationwide. J.Jill has numerous stores in Florida, including Boca Raton, Naples, Sarasota, Palm Beach Gardens and Tampa.

