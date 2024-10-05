Hope Lutheran Church hosts annual blessing of the animals

Tobie, an English Foxhound rescue was excited to attend Hope Lutheran Church’s annual blessing of the animals Saturday morning at the church’s main campus in The Villages.

Tobie was rescued from a shelter in Greece by Christine and Peter Aiello of the Village of Collier. They were traveling through Greece and stopped at a shelter. Tobie immediately started following Christine. The couple liked the dog,a but did not adopt Tobie until they visited the shelter a year later. Tobie once again attached himself to Christine, who told her husband, “We must adopt him.” Tobie has adapted to life in The Villages, according to Peter.

Volunteers at the event said that 158 dogs registered for the event and several more arrived at the event as the service was beginning. They said it was the largest blessing event that the church has had since the church was founded 25 years ago.

The Villages Dynamic Dog Club was well represented by several canine service dogs and their owners. The club has 235 members and 90 therapy teams. The teams visit nursing homes, hospitals and memory care units with their service dogs. They also raise funds so that veterans can have companion dogs.

Pastor Jon-Marc MacLean was assisted at the blessing ceremony by Vicar Kjell Bakken.