Southern Oaks golf course shut down as another hurricane heads to Florida

The Southern Oaks Championship Golf Course has been shut down for stormwater management as another hurricane could hit Central Florida.

The course, located south of State Road 44, closed Saturday after the morning wave. It will be closed for at least a week.

The National Hurricane Center is indicating that Tropical Storm Milton could reach hurricane strength and hit Central Florida by midweek. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday preemptively declared a state of emergency in 35 counties, including Lake, Sumter and Marion counties.

The reason for the closing is management of the stormwater retention basins. A storm developing in the Gulf of Mexico is likely to bring torrential rain to Florida in the coming week.

Executive golf courses that were also shut down Saturday are Sweetgum, Longleaf and Loblolly. Executive golf courses which were already closed include Mira Mesa, Truman, Oakleigh, Roosevelt and Silver Lake. The Evans Prairie Egret Course is also closed.