AM radios in cars still play important role during emergencies

This past week, we called on Congress to pass legislation ensuring car manufacturers keep AM radios in new cars so citizens can receive important reports in the event of a natural disaster or emergency.

Recently, Helene made landfall as a Category 4 storm, leaving unimaginable damage along our Big Bend coast, as well as causing catastrophic flooding in the Carolinas as it traveled inland. Tragically, the storm has caused more than 200 deaths, with hundreds still missing.

The storm left roughly 6 million people without power across the Southeast. Not only did it disrupt the power supply, but it also disconnected cell phone service. With no TV, cellphone or internet access, where can people turn for vital emergency information?

If they have a radio, they can tune into an AM station for the latest on the emergency response. However, there are some car manufacturers who are removing AM radios from new vehicles.

I have personally heard on-the-ground stories of Floridians who lost power, access to internet and cellphone service during Hurricane Helene. That is why it is so important we ensure access to AM radio signals—lives depend on it. Our office is leading a multi-state coalition to urge Congress to pass the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act to require all new vehicles to have this vital means of communication that can provide life-saving information during an emergency.

With every vehicle equipped with AM radio installed, car owners can get the latest local alerts during emergencies—which can save lives and help us build a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.