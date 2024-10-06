Hospital auxiliary hopes to replenish volunteer ranks depleted by COVID

The UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital Auxiliary is seeking volunteers to help patients and visitors in several departments of the hospital.

The auxiliary is also looking for musicians to provide music in the hospital lobby and the Advanced Surgery Center on the second floor waiting area.

Gloria Counselman, the auxiliary president, said that she presently has about 700 volunteers including 30 to 40 musicians.

“Covid had a real impact on our volunteers,” she said.

Prior to the Covid epidemic the active volunteers approached 1,000. The number of volunteers has been increasing, but they still could use more. There are 40 departments in the hospital.

Volunteers serve as information desk hosts, patient advocates, goodwill ambassadors and retail specialists who also staff the hospital thrift shop located in Lady Lake.

In 2007, the hospital obtained two donated baby grand pianos, which were located in the front hospital lobby, as well as the surgical waiting area. These pianos have been played by volunteers for several hours during the day.

Villager Carol Zoellner is one of the volunteer musicians who has played the baby grand piano located in the front hospital lobby for several years. Zoellner took piano lessons when she was a youngster. She indicated that she really enjoys playing the baby grand piano at least twice a week for 2 to 3 hours at a time. She loves to play movie theme songs as well as Broadway hits. Zoellner and her husband Bart have a grand piano at home and both enjoy playing it. She and the other piano players have been complemented about the atmosphere they create for people in the waiting area and adjoining shops.

Counselman said that they have several musicians besides a piano players, including individuals who play the harmonica, guitars a basoonist and an accordion player who also provide music. She said music does have a calming influence that so many people need as they are dealing with health issues.

Those interested in volunteering can contact the hospital auxiliary at (352) 751-8176.