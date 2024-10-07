72.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 7, 2024
type here...

Bald eagles enjoying each other’s company in the Village of Marsh Bend

By Staff Report
Comments

These two bald eagles were seen enjoying each other’s company yesterday evening in the Village of Marsh Bend. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Bald eagles enjoying each other's company in the Village of Marsh Bend
Bald eagles enjoying each other’s company in the Village of Marsh Bend

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Who do we want leading us?

A resident of Pennbrooke Fairways contends that the presidential election boils down to a simple question.

You cut down our trees and now you hoard all the toilet paper!

A local resident has something to say about Villagers who have been buying up toilet paper. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Give Jersey Girl a break!

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is the latest to weigh in on the Jersey Girl’s parking job at a postal station.

Nurse offers her view on hospital’s budgeting process

A nurse offers her view on the budgeting process at UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital.

Simple question about upcoming election

A Village of Hadley resident poses an important question about the upcoming presidential election. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos