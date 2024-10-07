Bald eagles enjoying each other’s company in the Village of Marsh Bend

These two bald eagles were seen enjoying each other’s company yesterday evening in the Village of Marsh Bend. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
