Justin Allen Feathers

Justin Allen Feathers, 74, died on October 1, 2024 at the Ted & Diane Brandley House in Summerfield, FL.

He was born into this life on August 17, 1950 in Elizabethton, TN and was the son to the late, Roby Fred and Ruth May (Hoback) Feathers. Justin moved to Ocala in 1969 from Tennessee. While living in Ocala he worked for Golden West Mobile Homes and there he met Lola Catherine Feathers. They got married in 1987. Justin also worked for Circle B Mobile Homes for seventeen years as one of the top salesman.

In 2000 he retired due to a medical disability and in 2004 he relocated back to Tennessee to be closer to his family. In 2020, he and Lola decided to finally make their home in Ocala, Florida. Justin enjoyed hunting and Bass Fishing on his favorite spot Orange Lake in Citra, FL. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Freda Church.

Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of thirty seven years, Lola Catherine Feathers; his daughters, Jennifer Garrett (Tony), Jonesboro, TN, Courtney Michelle Bardo (Dustin), Ocala, FL; his brother, Kenneth Feathers, Kansas; his sister Patricia Humphrey (Ed), Elizabethton, TN; his grandchildren, Madison Wallin, Damien Garrett, Asher and Sawyer Bardo.