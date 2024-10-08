Homeless man arrested at Panera restaurant in The Villages

A homeless man was arrested at a Panera restaurant in The Villages.

A Lady Lake police officer was on patrol at about 1 a.m. Friday when she noticed two men loitering outside the Panera restaurant on Main Street in Spanish Springs. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The dog alerted on a bag carried by one of the men, later identified as 51-year-old Eugene Thomas Henry.

Henry was found to be in possession of .18 grams of fentanyl.

He was arrested on a third degree felony charge of drug possession. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,500 bond.