As this striking red-shouldered hawk keeps a watchful eye on its surroundings, it remains completely still, not needing to move a muscle or extend its wings. Its head pivots effortlessly, allowing it to survey a full 360-degree view while gracefully perched on top of a tree in the Village of Charlotte. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!