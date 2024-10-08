Villagers in manufactured homes can seek shelter at local school

The Villages Elementary School of Lady Lake will serve as a shelter during Hurricane Milton.

The shelter is scheduled to open at noon Tuesday (Oct. 8.) The school is located at 695 Rolling Acres Road.This is a pet friendly, special needs shelter.

Residents are encouraged to bring necessary supplies such as medication, bedding, and a pet carrier or crate.

This shelter may be particularly appealing for residents living in manufactured homes on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Residents who need help getting to a shelter should call the Citizens Information Line to schedule their travel. LakeXpress, Lake County’s fixed-route bus system, will be providing free rides on Wednesday to travelers who state they need to be taken to a shelter. Free rides will continue to be given until conditions become unsafe. Riders must tell the driver they are going to a shelter to use the free ride.