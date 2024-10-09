71.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Hurricane shelter filled to capacity at Sumter County Fairgrounds

By Staff Report
The shelter at the Sumter County Fairgrounds was filled to capacity as of about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Residents in that area are advised to go to Webster Elementary School at 349 S. Market St., Webster.

Other open shelters include:

South Sumter High School, 706 N. Main St., Bushnell, FL 33513.

Special Needs Shelter at the Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Rd, Wildwood.

Center Hill Community Center, 74 S. Virginia Ave., Center Hill.

The Oxford Assembly of God, 12114 US-301, Oxford is a privately run shelter that is open to the public.

All shelters are pet-friendly, so DO NOT leave your pets behind.

Also, please bring a crate or carrier, as well as sturdy leashes, food and any other supplies.

Shelters do not provide cots, blankets, or other supplies, so plan accordingly.

If heading to a shelter, bring the following items:

Identification (driver’s license).

Bedding (cot, air mattress, blanket, pillow).

Food and water.

Medications.

Baby supplies (food, formula).

Toiletries (toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, etc.).

Entertainment (games, books, etc.).

Pet supplies (food, bedding, medication, crate(s) for your pets).

DO NOT bring:

Illegal drugs.

Alcohol.

Sex offenders are prohibited from entering general or special needs shelters. They must report to the Sheriff at the County Jail for any sheltering needs.

