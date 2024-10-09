Hurricane shelter filled to capacity at Sumter County Fairgrounds

The shelter at the Sumter County Fairgrounds was filled to capacity as of about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Residents in that area are advised to go to Webster Elementary School at 349 S. Market St., Webster.

Other open shelters include:

• South Sumter High School, 706 N. Main St., Bushnell, FL 33513.

• Special Needs Shelter at the Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Rd, Wildwood.

• Center Hill Community Center, 74 S. Virginia Ave., Center Hill.

• The Oxford Assembly of God, 12114 US-301, Oxford is a privately run shelter that is open to the public.

All shelters are pet-friendly, so DO NOT leave your pets behind.

Also, please bring a crate or carrier, as well as sturdy leashes, food and any other supplies.

Shelters do not provide cots, blankets, or other supplies, so plan accordingly.

If heading to a shelter, bring the following items:

• Identification (driver’s license).

• Bedding (cot, air mattress, blanket, pillow).

• Food and water.

• Medications.

• Baby supplies (food, formula).

• Toiletries (toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, etc.).

• Entertainment (games, books, etc.).

• Pet supplies (food, bedding, medication, crate(s) for your pets).

DO NOT bring:

• Illegal drugs.

• Alcohol.

Sex offenders are prohibited from entering general or special needs shelters. They must report to the Sheriff at the County Jail for any sheltering needs.