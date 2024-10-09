Hurricane shelter filled to capacity at Sumter County Fairgrounds

The shelter at the Sumter County Fairgrounds was filled to capacity as of about 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Residents in that area are advised to go to Webster Elementary School at 349 S. Market St., Webster.
Other open shelters include:
• South Sumter High School, 706 N. Main St., Bushnell, FL 33513.
• Special Needs Shelter at the Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Rd, Wildwood.
• Center Hill Community Center, 74 S. Virginia Ave., Center Hill.
• The Oxford Assembly of God, 12114 US-301, Oxford is a privately run shelter that is open to the public.
All shelters are pet-friendly, so DO NOT leave your pets behind.
Also, please bring a crate or carrier, as well as sturdy leashes, food and any other supplies.
Shelters do not provide cots, blankets, or other supplies, so plan accordingly.
If heading to a shelter, bring the following items:
• Identification (driver’s license).
• Bedding (cot, air mattress, blanket, pillow).
• Food and water.
• Medications.
• Baby supplies (food, formula).
• Toiletries (toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, etc.).
• Entertainment (games, books, etc.).
• Pet supplies (food, bedding, medication, crate(s) for your pets).
DO NOT bring:
• Illegal drugs.
• Alcohol.
Sex offenders are prohibited from entering general or special needs shelters. They must report to the Sheriff at the County Jail for any sheltering needs.