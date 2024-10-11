It’s really about your character not Trump’s character

I was a lifelong Republican until several years ago and am now registered as an independent. On Nov. 5 I am looking for a presidential candidate who will uphold the constitution and principles on which our country was founded.

In 2020, Trump refused to accept the results of the presidential election and on Jan. 6, 2021 tried to violently overturn congressional certification. When chairing the Jan. 6, 2021 joint session of congress Vice President Pence stated he was pressured by Trump to illegally defer congressional action on certification of the November 5 election in an effort to seat fake electors. When Pence refused, Trump told Pence, “You’re too honest”. When Pence’s life was threatened in the Jan. 6 insurrection, Trump stated, “So what.” Because Trump pressured Pence to violate the constitution on Jan. 6 Pence stated he cannot vote for Trump.

Trump has worked to undermine the bed rock of our democracy, confidence of voters in free and fair elections. Unless he wins an election, it is rigged. In previous years a presidential candidate may have briefly questioned the election results but then conceded to the winner. Not Trump. Trump never admitted that he lost the 2020 election in spite of over 60 court cases affirming the election results and in spite of recounts in multiple states. Never before has a presidential candidate argued the election was rigged as a part of a political platform and refused to concede the results. Undermining the faith of voters in our elections is his ultimate grift and if that message is continued it will destroy our citizens confidence in our democracy which ultimately leads to anarchy. Ironically a rigged election was not an issue before Trump became a candidate. A recent survey showed 46 percent of Republicans would not accept the result if Trump lost on Nov. 5. Unfortunately, his message has taken hold. That is scary.

Kamala Harris in her work as an attorney general. senator and vice president upheld the principles of our democracy and our constitution. When casting a vote on Nov. 5 the choice is between a candidate who violated the principles of our constitution, is a convicted felon, who calls Vladimir Putin a friend, and offers fear, hate, chaos and retribution in his platform or we can vote for a candidate that promises to uphold the constitution and the principles on which our country was founded and promises hope.

As a five-year military veteran, including service in Vietnam, I cannot vote for someone who calls my comrades who made the ultimate sacrifice, “suckers and losers.”

It is no longer a question of Trump’s character. It is a question if his character matters to you.

Tom Berge is a resident of the Village of Charlotte.