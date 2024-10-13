66.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 13, 2024
12,000-gallon sanitary system spill prompts warning at Paradise Lake

By David Towns
Comments

A power outage trigged by Hurricane Milton caused a 12,000-gallon overflow from a sanitary system into Paradise Lake on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Yellow “Waste Water Spill” signs lined the lake as a result of the overflow which occurred at Village Center Service Area Station 5.

Signs indicate there was a wastewater spill at Lake Paradise
Signs indicate there was a sanitary system spill at Lake Paradise.

The hurricane, which moved through The Villages on Wednesday night, knocked out power for residents, recreation centers and other facilities – including a lift station  – on the Historic Side. The Historic Side is served by Duke Energy.

Residents are urged to avoid contact with the water – and that includes their pets. The order will remain in place until the body of water is cleared by the Department of Environmental Protection.

