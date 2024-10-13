12,000-gallon sanitary system spill prompts warning at Paradise Lake

A power outage trigged by Hurricane Milton caused a 12,000-gallon overflow from a sanitary system into Paradise Lake on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Yellow “Waste Water Spill” signs lined the lake as a result of the overflow which occurred at Village Center Service Area Station 5.

The hurricane, which moved through The Villages on Wednesday night, knocked out power for residents, recreation centers and other facilities – including a lift station – on the Historic Side. The Historic Side is served by Duke Energy.

Residents are urged to avoid contact with the water – and that includes their pets. The order will remain in place until the body of water is cleared by the Department of Environmental Protection.