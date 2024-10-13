Gas stations struggling to keep pumps running days after hurricane

Gas stations are struggling to keep the pumps running days after Hurricane Milton stormed through The Villages.

The Circle K near Citizens First Bank at Southern Trace Plaza had several non-operational pumps on Sunday afternoon. The station was only able to offer motorists a low-octane gasoline.

It was the same story at several area stations.

After a few days off due to the storm, many working men and women were eager to fill their tanks for a back-to-work, back-to-school Monday looming.

The Wawa at U.S. 301 and County Road 466 was down to regular and non-ethanol gas. The nearby 7-Eleven, also on U.S. 301, had only four pumps running Sunday afternoon, offering diesel and regular gas, but no premium or mid-grade fuel.

Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the opening of three sites over the weekend where free fuel was offered to residents on the Gulf Coast, in an effort to cope with the fuel shortage. After the sites were opened, the Florida Highway Patrol announced that the fuel was only to be distributed to vehicles and not portable gas tanks.