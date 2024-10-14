A Vision for America

To the Editor:

I was reading Proverbs 29:18: “Where there is no prophetic vision, the people cast off restraint, and crime runs wild. But those who obey the law find Joy.” Please read the following paragraphs and then take a minute to imagine what it would be like for these statements to be true.

It is December 31st, 2028, and we are sitting in front of the TV, watching the news and smiling at each other as we watch a program entitled “2028, the Year in Review: What has Happened in President Trump’s Second Term.”

1. Immigration laws are strictly adhered to, and those not here legally must be on an approved pathway to citizenship or else deported to their native land.

2. Racism is no longer an issue. The divisive “Critical Race Theory” is no longer taught in schools. Employees are hired and promoted because of their achievements, not the color of their skin.

3. The “cancel culture” no longer exists, and the media returned to fact-based reporting.

4. Elon Musk is instrumental in downsizing the government to run like Tesla. The government is smaller, learner, and more cost-effective with a balanced budget. America is again energy independent and a net energy exporter, as it was in President Trump’s first term.

5 American students now embrace the values of hard work, the First and Second Amendments, pride in our nation’s past, personal responsibility, and patriotism. Parents of children who are involved in their education are no longer labeled “Domestic Terrorists.”

6. No wars occurred in either Trump’s first or second term. The wars in Ukraine and Israel are ended, and verifiable peace agreements with China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea are signed.

6. Americans now have an “Iron Dome Defense” system and a Civil Defense system, based on the Israeli model, to protect the entire US against missile attacks. Patriotism becomes popular again, and the military and law enforcement ranks are at full strength. Law and order become the norm, and the crime rate, even in urban centers, falls to an all-time low.

7. Gender identity is no longer an issue because humans are now identified as being either male or female, depending on their physiology at birth. Women’s sports only include biological women.

If we all have a vision, God will provide. Remember John 16:23-24: “Whatever you ask in my name, the Father will provide.”

Remember this vision as you go to the polls on November 5th. You can make a significant difference in which way America turns next month.

Michael Murrell

Village of Marsh Bend