Flooding prompts call for evacuations along Withlacoochee River in Sumter County

Sumter County is advising residents along the Withlacoochee River to voluntarily evacuate.

River levels have exceeded 11 feet and are expected to surpass 13 feet by Friday, putting the river in major flood stage versus the minor flood stage as originally anticipated.

The predicted levels will exceed the levels experienced in 2017 with Hurricane Irma.

Due to the unsafe river conditions, all Sumter County public boat ramps are closed.

Residents that are evacuating can seek shelter at the Sumter County Fairgrounds, located at 7620 State Rt. 471 in Bushnell. Sumter County will also communicate with homeowners directly impacted by the flooding for voluntary evacuation and also to help with any housing assistance needs approved through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Residents evacuating or needing information may call the county at (352) 689-4400, text to (352) 282-0573to receive updates on current county actions. In case of a life-threatening emergency, call or text 911 immediately.