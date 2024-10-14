81.8 F
The Villages
Monday, October 14, 2024
Man left behind at bar allegedly attacks woman who rescued him

By Staff Report
William Edward Smith
William Edward Smith

A man who got left behind at a bar allegedly attacked a woman who came to his rescue by giving him a ride home.

William Edward Smith, 30, of Summerfield, had been at a bar with a friend but got left behind, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman described as an “intimate partner” went to the bar to pick him up and give him a ride home. However, after they arrived at home in the wee hours Sunday, they began to argue. Smith, who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 187 pounds, grabbed the woman and put her in a choke hold. The woman told deputies she’d had difficulty breathing as he was choking her.The attack left marks on her neck. Marion County EMS responded to the scene, but the woman declined treatment.

Smith claimed he “never touched” the woman. Deputies found that Smith has a previous conviction for battery. He was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Marion County Jail.

