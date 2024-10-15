82.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Red-bellied woodpecker moving into new home in the Village of Fenney

By Staff Report
This red-bellied woodpecker was checking out new digs in the Village of Fenney hoping to find a suitable place to start a new family. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

