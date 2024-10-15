Red-bellied woodpecker moving into new home in the Village of Fenney

This red-bellied woodpecker was checking out new digs in the Village of Fenney hoping to find a suitable place to start a new family. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
This red-bellied woodpecker was checking out new digs in the Village of Fenney hoping to find a suitable place to start a new family. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.