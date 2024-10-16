Hunter’s moon over the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this shot of last night’s Hunter’s moon setting behind the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Check out this shot of last night’s Hunter’s moon setting behind the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.