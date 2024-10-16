58.7 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Hunter’s moon over the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report
Check out this shot of last night’s Hunter’s moon setting behind the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Letters to the Editor

Hooray for LiZa for questioning The Villages’ pursuit of FEMA money

A Villager offers applause for LiZa Adkison’s Opinion piece questioning The Villages’ pursuit of FEMA money at a time when so many fellow Floridians have suffered devastating losses.

Who are the real patriots?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident looks at recent political activity in The Villages and wonders who are the “real patriots.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

No sympathy for illegal immigrants

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she has no sympathy for those who have illegally entered the United States.

Person living in golf cart at Spanish Springs

A Village of La Reynalda resident is concerned about a person living in a golf cart in the Spanish Springs area. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Our economy depends on illegal workers

In a response to a previous letter writer, a Village of Woodbury resident explains that our economy depends on illegal workers.

