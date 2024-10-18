Who is Kevin “Mac” McGovern, candidate for VCDD 8 Board Supervisor, Seat 1?

Kevin “Mac” McGovern, who is running for VCDD 8 Board Supervisor, Seat 1, shares his candidate profile:

My name is Kevin “Mac” McGovern, and I am running for re-election as your VCDD 8 Board Supervisor. VCDD 8 includes the Villages of Bridgeport (Creekside Landing & Laurel Grove), Buttonwood, Pennecamp, St. Charles, St. James and Tamarind Grove. I have been a Board Supervisor for the past year as I was competitively appointed to fill the remaining year of one Board Supervisor we lost.

My responsibilities as a Board Supervisor are to make the best decisions for our district when it comes to issues of our neighborhoods and our money. Ensuring we fund only the projects that are necessary to keep our Villages infrastructure sound and beautiful. Also, keeping a watch on our financial reserves so we don’t end up with a massive increase in maintenance fees. As an engineer, I also sit as an alternate on the Project Wide Advisory Committee (PWAC), which consumes about one half of our district budget.

Here are my promises to you:

Stop Unnecessary Fee Increases

Maintain Community Standards

Preserve Our Property Values

Safeguard Our Community

My background in business, finance, and contracting is exactly what this position requires. This is a nonpartisan race by law (F.S. 190). My only loyalty is to our District 8 community.

I was raised by my parents in Indianapolis, Indiana along with my five siblings. At seventeen, I came to Central Florida and enlisted in the Navy. My basic training was at the now disestablished Naval Training Center (NTC), Orlando, Florida. I live by the motto of my service, “Honor, Courage, Commitment”.

After completion of Navy training, I was designated an Aviation Antisubmarine Warfare Technician. My first assignment was to Okinawa, Japan. After serving 3 years in Japan, I left active duty to pursue an education. After completion of my B.S. Degree in Electrical Engineering at Purdue University, I was offered employment as the Electrical Lead Engineer at Vandenberg AFB, CA in support of the Space Shuttle launch complex.

After one year of civilian employment, I re-entered the Navy to pursue my dream of becoming a Navy Officer. After earning my Commission and completing Navy flight training, I attended the Naval Aviation Maintenance Program Manager’s Course, also earning the designation of Aerospace Engineering Duty Officer. I have been privileged to serve operationally in aviation squadrons worldwide. After the attacks of September 11, 2001, I was recalled to active duty, serving in engineering, acquisition and operational billets at NAS Pt. Mugu/China Lake, California, NAS Patuxent River, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Kabul, Afghanistan.

Due to my aviation, engineering and leadership background I was appointed as the Deputy Director for Production, F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Aircraft (JSF). My responsibilities were the international production and delivery of the first fifty-nine jets to Eglin AFB, FL. This effort included our international partners, United Kingdom, Italy, Netherlands, Australia, Norway, Denmark, and Canada.

My last orders before retiring were to Kabul, Afghanistan for a 14-month deployment as a Senior Staff Officer, assigned to the NATO mission under GEN David Petraeus. I lead the international effort to record the lessons learned of the counterinsurgency during the war. This effort culminated in editing and submitting battlefield collected drafts of small unit actions in Afghanistan to facilitate the publishing of the book “Vanguard of Valor”.

My civilian employment includes years of technical leadership and management while employed by the Hewlett-Packard corporation. As a small business owner, I was President and owner of MC Aviation, an aviation acquisition & engineering consulting firm. Later I was employed by Flight Safety International in their Vero Beach training department.

I am a member of the Defense Acquisition Corps, the Association of Naval Aviation, the Navy Reserve Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Iraq & Afghanistan Veterans of America and Habitat for Humanity. I am a FAA certified Commercial Pilot and hold an FAA Airframe & Powerplant (A&P) mechanic’s license.

My wife Maggie and I, along with our 2 cats are happy homeowners in the Village of St. Charles. You can learn more at my website, mac4cdd8.com or my Facebook page, Kevin “Mac” McGovern VCDD 8. I respectfully ask for your vote on November 5th.

Kevin “Mac” McGovern

AWARDS, DECORATIONS and BADGES:

Bronze Star

Defense Meritorious Service Medal

Meritorious Service Medal

Joint Service Commendation Medal

Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal w/ Gold Star

Navy “E” Ribbon

Navy Good Conduct Medal

National Defense Service Medal

Afghanistan Campaign Medal

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Navy and Marine Corps Overseas Ribbon

Armed Forces Reserve Medal w/ Hourglass

Naval Reserve Medal

NATO Medal

Navy Pistol Sharpshooter Ribbon

Professional Aviation Maintenance Officer (PAMO)



“Paid for by Kevin “Mac” McGovern for VCDD 8, Board of Supervisors, Seat 1.”