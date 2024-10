A sinkhole appears to be growing on a roadway in The Villages.

The sinkhole opened up at about 2 p.m. Sunday on Bradford Loop in the Village of Sanibel.

Nervous neighbors watched as the sinkhole reportedly grew from about 3-feet-by-3-feet to 6-feet-by-6-feet in a matter of hours. It was an estimated 5 feet deep.

The sinkhole has been cordoned off by yellow tape.