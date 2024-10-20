Villagers for Democracy show their support for Kamala Harris

Several members of Villagers for Democracy are assembling each Tuesday and Thursday afternoon in The Villages in the days ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

Paula Orlando along with Casey Marr, Rochelle Larson and Sharon Sandler formed a Facebook group three years ago to advocate for democracy in the United States.

Larson said their group has grown from the four founders to 367 members as the election nears.

“People are very enthusiastic and the vote coming out of Sumter County for Harris will be significant, unlike the last election,” she said.

Larson said that she believes that “many closet Democrats are showing their support for Harris.”

While many of the cars and trucks honked their horns to show support for the group, they have also experienced some harassment. She said that a commercial truck went around the roundabout with the passenger shouting curse words. They also had a few instances in which diesel pickup trucks had revved their engines and produced clouds of exhaust. The group was not intimidated.

Larson said that the group will be at the entrance to Lake Sumter Landing off Morse Boulevard from 2 to 3:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon. All Villagers who support democracy are welcome to join the group.