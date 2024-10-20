76.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 20, 2024
type here...

Villagers for Democracy show their support for Kamala Harris

By David Towns
Comments

Several members of Villagers for Democracy are assembling each Tuesday and Thursday afternoon in The Villages in the days ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

Paula Orlando along with Casey Marr, Rochelle Larson and Sharon Sandler formed a Facebook group three years ago to advocate for democracy in the United States.

Screenshot
Villagers for Democracy demonstrate for the Harris-Walz presidential ticket.

Larson said their group has grown from the four founders to 367 members as the election nears.

“People are very enthusiastic and the vote coming out of Sumter County for Harris will be significant, unlike the last election,” she said.

Larson said that she believes that “many closet Democrats are showing their support for Harris.”

Paula Orlando proudly waves her American flag Thursday afternoon on Morse Blvd.
Paula Orlando proudly waves her American flag Thursday afternoon on Morse Boulevard.

While many of the cars and trucks honked their horns to show support for the group, they have also experienced some harassment. She said that a commercial truck went around the roundabout with the passenger shouting curse words. They also had a few instances in which diesel pickup trucks had revved their engines and produced clouds of exhaust. The group was not intimidated.

Larson said that the group will be at the entrance to Lake Sumter Landing off Morse Boulevard from 2 to 3:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon. All Villagers who support democracy are welcome to join the group.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Open up some golf courses!

A Village of Hadley resident writes in a Letter to the Editor that it’s time to open up some golf courses.

Clarification of my recent Letter to the Editor

A resident of the Haciendas of Mission Hills got a lot of backlash to a recent Letter to the Editor. He offers a little clarification in a followup letter.

How can you call much of The Villages population ’stupid’?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure resident responds to a letter writer who blasted The Villages as “America’s Stupidest Hometown.”

Imagine four years of an unhinged Donald Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident offers a scary prediction about another four years of Donald Trump in the White House.

Hey Ray, you need to take that halo off your head

A Village of St. James resident responds to a fellow resident who wrote a controversial Letter to the Editor.

Photos