Jeannine Kaye Armstrong

Jeannine Kaye Armstrong, born on April 15, 1943, in Des Moines, Iowa, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2024.

She is survived by her loving husband of many years, Thomas Armstrong, their daughter Rayanne (Crawford), their son Shawn, daughter-in-law Jocelyn, and son-in-law Steve. Jeannine was a devoted grandmother to five grandchildren and a proud great-grandmother to two.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.