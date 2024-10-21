74.2 F
The Villages
Monday, October 21, 2024
Parrot Heads raise $56,000 for Alzheimer’s Association

By Staff Report
The Villages Parrot Heads Club presented a check for $56,000 on Sunday to the Alzheimer’s Association at Belle Glade Country Club.

Rob Ainsley’s wife Terry Ainsley, Charity Trustee Marsha Herring, Secretary Kathi Purdy, Golf Tournament Chair Bob Slaninka, Club President Mark “the Shark” Woodland, Solicitation chair Terry Wallace, Alzheimer’s regional director Steve Waterhouse, Vice President Lisa MacLeod, Treasurer Barb Beil, from left.

The check represented the proceeds from the 2nd annual Rob Ainsley Memorial Golf Tournament, held in September.

The Villages Parrot Heads Club is a social club which has been in existence for over 20 years and prides themselves on making the world a little better each day by partying with a purpose and volunteering to help those in need in many different ways while enjoying the camaraderie of others and listening to good music and enjoying the lifestyle that Jimmy Buffet sang about.

For more information about the Villages Parrot Heads club, visit www.villagesparrotheads.com

 

