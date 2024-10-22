83.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
I am probably going to have to write in a name this election

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

I’m on the verge of voting for the 16th time in a presidential election, and I simply cannot understand how we as a nation have managed to put forward the two worst candidates ever nominated. I tried watching the debate between Trump and Harris, but could not see why I should vote for either candidate. One candidate is totally unqualified by virtue of having zero relevant experience or accomplishments, the other lacks any semblance of sober reflective judgment. Meanwhile, I suppose I’ll just have to write-in someone who should have been on the ballot and wait for some sanity to break out in 2028.

David Pierce
Village of Buttonwood

 

