Driver ticketed in wake of crashing into school bus in The Villages

A driver has been ticketed in the aftermath of a crash involving a school bus Wednesday morning in The Villages.

The woman, who had been driving a silver Honda HR-V, has been ticketed on a charge of failure to yield right of way from a stop sign in the collision with the Sumter District School bus at Canal Street and County Road 466A.

The woman had been attempting to turn from Canal Street onto County Road 466A when her vehicle struck the school bus, which had 49 students on board. None of them reported any injuries.

The woman who was ticketed suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Trailwinds Emergency Room.