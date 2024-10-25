Linda Combs Smalley

Linda Combs Smalley passed away on October 8th, 2024, at 78 years of age from complications of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Linda was born in Charleston West Virginia but lived most of her adult life on the west coast of Florida. She was a loving mother of two children and two stepchildren as well as a grandmother of six grandchildren and four step grandchildren.

Linda is survived by her twin sister Brenda Hite, her husband George Smalley, her children Julie Combs Robinson and Fulton Steven Combs as well as her six grandchildren Nate Combs, Cody Robinson, Collin Robinson, Caleb Combs, Sidney Robinson and Kiera Combs.

Linda will be buried in the family plot in West Virginia. Linda was a lifelong animal lover.