Puc Puggy Chapter celebrates 30th anniversary

Puc Puggy Chapter NSDAR this month celebrated its 30th anniversary.

Chartered on Oct. 15, 1994, the chapter is the original chapter in The Villages/Lady Lake.

Activities included the monthly meeting at Saddlebrook Recreation Center on Friday, Oct. 18 featuring FSSDAR State Regent Cindy Addison and Florida State Vice Regent Kim Zenman. Chapter Historian Jackie Paganin presented a slide show depicting chapter regents and chapter projects for the past 30 years. The following day, a re-dedication ceremony of the memorial tree planted in memory of the Organizing Regent Carolyn Johnson Foster took place by the La Hacienda Sports Pool. Regent Foster’s daughter Carolyn Foster Comans took part in the event.

Next there was a luncheon at the Orange Blossom Hills Country Club where Puc Puggy met during its formative years. Puc Puggy Regent Sylvia Walden led the program which included a Memorial of Deceased Regents and a Lantern Ceremony honoring the John Bartram Chapter organized by former members of Puc Puggy.

Attending this celebration luncheon were the State Regent, State Vice Regent, and the John Bartram Chapter Regent Linda Fraser and Vice Regent Ellie Decker as well as Puc Puggy present and past regents, officers and members.