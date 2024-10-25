61 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 25, 2024
type here...

Roderick Eckle, Jr.

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments

Roderick Eckle Jr., passed away on September 23, 2024, at his home, with wife at his bedside.

He was born in Columbus, Ohio, on August 3, 1951, the son of Roderick (Bill) Eckle Sr, and Frances Stuart Eckle.

He graduated from Bishop Ready High School in 1969, and attended Austin Peay State University in Tennessee. He graduated from Columbus State, Columbus Ohio, with a degree in Civil Engineering. He worked for Columbus and Southern Power (later American Electric Power) as summer help while in high school, and then full time for 40 years, retiring in 2008.

Rick had an avid interest in playing sports, and coached baseball, soccer, and officiated basketball and track. He also loved to dance.

Rick is survived by his wife Karol (Wovries) Eckle of 30 years. A brother Cliff Eckle, of Columbus, Ohio. Four children: Edith Eckle Young and Barbara Eckle both of Columbus, Ohio; Roderick (Rick) Eckle Ill of Portland Maine, Natalie Eckle Sandman of Westerville, Ohio, and Stepson, Craig Feeney of Fredericktown, Ohio. He has four grandchildren, one great grandchild, nieces and nephews. His parents and sister (Chris Eckle Eakins) preceded him in death.

A Celebration of Life will be held on October 29, 8:30 a.m. at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Lady Lake, Florida.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages doing terrible job of debris removal

A longtime resident of The Villages is critical of the debris collection in the wake of Hurricane Milton. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Please do not throw away your vote

A Village of Briar Meadow resident, in a Letter to the Editor, pleads with those who say they will write in a name rather than vote for one of the two major party candidates.

This is a golfing community and we want to golf!

A Village of Amelia resident responds to a previous letter writer and says The Villages is a golfing community and golfers want to golf.

Ed McGinty has message for Trump supporters

Villager Ed McGinty, known for his political activism, has a message for Villagers who continue to support former President Trump.

It would be foolish to reopen water-logged golf courses

A Village of Alhambra resident praises the water management system in The Villages and warns it would be foolish to reopen water-logged courses, which need to remain closed.

Photos