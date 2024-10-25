Roderick Eckle Jr., passed away on September 23, 2024, at his home, with wife at his bedside.

He was born in Columbus, Ohio, on August 3, 1951, the son of Roderick (Bill) Eckle Sr, and Frances Stuart Eckle.

He graduated from Bishop Ready High School in 1969, and attended Austin Peay State University in Tennessee. He graduated from Columbus State, Columbus Ohio, with a degree in Civil Engineering. He worked for Columbus and Southern Power (later American Electric Power) as summer help while in high school, and then full time for 40 years, retiring in 2008.

Rick had an avid interest in playing sports, and coached baseball, soccer, and officiated basketball and track. He also loved to dance.

Rick is survived by his wife Karol (Wovries) Eckle of 30 years. A brother Cliff Eckle, of Columbus, Ohio. Four children: Edith Eckle Young and Barbara Eckle both of Columbus, Ohio; Roderick (Rick) Eckle Ill of Portland Maine, Natalie Eckle Sandman of Westerville, Ohio, and Stepson, Craig Feeney of Fredericktown, Ohio. He has four grandchildren, one great grandchild, nieces and nephews. His parents and sister (Chris Eckle Eakins) preceded him in death.

A Celebration of Life will be held on October 29, 8:30 a.m. at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Lady Lake, Florida.