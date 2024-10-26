84.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Feuding Spruce Creek neighbors apparently ready to bury hatchet

By Staff Report
Kenneth Michael Lewicki mugshot
Kenneth Michael Lewicki

Feuding neighbors in Spruce Creek South are apparently ready to bury the hatchet.

The prosecutor’s office has announced that 63-year-old Kenneth Michael Lewicki, who lives in the 55+ community in Summerfield, will not be prosecuted on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. He had been arrested in September.

Lewicki’s 72-year-old neighbor admitted that revving his Corvette’s engine was “a sort-of brag” when he passed by Lewicki’s home on Sept. 1 according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The sound of the revving engine apparently enraged Lewicki, prompting the Michigan native to go to the Corvette owner’s home and confront him. Lewicki drove to the other man’s home and parked along the curb. Lewicki, who stands 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 290 pounds, allegedly knocked over the other man, who fell on his motorcycle.

The older man said he’s had “multiple surgeries” on his back. Fearing his rods were misaligned as a result of the alleged attack, he was transported by ambulance to UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital in The Villages.

The report noted that Lewicki and the other man have had “an existing feud.”

Lewicki said the Corvette owner had been “harassing” he and his wife. Lewicki said the revving of the engine had been the last straw and he decided to confront his neighbor.

However, the prosecutor’s office has decided to drop the case, partially due to the urging of the Corvette driver who had claimed to have been injured. The prosecutor’s office noted that the man also had asked the court to dismiss an injunction.

In addition, a $2,500 check has been issued by the clerk of the court to Lewicki’s wife, to refund the bond she had posted for her husband.

