Jason E Groover

Jason E. Groover, age 48, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on October 20, 2024. He was born on November 15, 1975, in Ocala, Florida, a son of James and Cynthia Groover.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory; wife, Belinda Groover; sons, Austin Groover, Riley Groover; daughters, Felicity Groover, Brooke Groover; brother, Steven Groover; sisters, Janet Groover, Jennifer Groover; seven grandchildren.