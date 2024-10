Kathleen Ann Howe

Kathleen Howe of The Villages, formerly of Bay City, Mich, passed away October 22,2024.

She was born Nov. 4, 1949 and leaves behind a legacy of love, family, and many memories. She is survived by husband Terry and many family and friends.

Service will be held at Hope Lutheran Church at 10:00 a.m. on Friday Nov. 8.