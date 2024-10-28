Harold C. Boutte Jr.

75.9 F
The Villages
Monday, October 28, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Harold Charles Boutte, Jr., 80, of Florida, passed away on October 25, 2024. Born in Oakland, California, he later moved to Loreauville, Louisiana, where he graduated high school in 1962. Hal proudly served six years in the Marine Reserves, embodying a spirit of dedication and service.

In 1979, Hal and his beloved wife, Pamela, opened two successful dry cleaners (Golden Cleaners) in New Orleans, Louisiana, where they worked together until 1994. Seeking new opportunities, they relocated to Texas in 1995, where Harold pursued a fulfilling career as a commercial electrician, contributing to projects at Britt Rice and Texas A&M University.

In 2010, Hal and Pamela moved to Florida so Hal could enjoy his well-deserved retirement. An avid golfer, Hal treasured the game and celebrated achieving seven hole-in-ones throughout his golfing journey. He was also known for his quick wit and sense of humor, bringing joy and laughter to all who knew him.

Hal was the son of Harold Charles Boutte, Sr. and Johnette Smith Boutte, both of whom preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Pamela, and their five children: Christopher Boutte (Kerry), Matthew Boutte, John Boutte, Patrick Martin (Dana), and Rebecca Hugghins (Brandon). He also leaves behind five grandchildren: Jean Luc, Madeline, Kaylin, Carter, and Ava. Harold is further survived by his sister, Barbara Beckwith, and brothers Jim, Mike, and John Boutte.

