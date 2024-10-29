Edward Randolph Woodson III

Edward Randolph Woodson III, 78, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully at home on October 24, 2024, surrounded by his beloved family. A devoted servant to his Lord, his family, and his country, Randy was a cherished husband to Sandra, who cared for him lovingly until the end. His warmth, guidance, and compassion will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Randy and Sandra were married on August 19, 1966. Randy earned a bachelor’s degree in Dairy Science from Virginia Tech.

Randy dedicated over 23 years to military service, beginning his active duty service flying intelligence missions in Vietnam and Thailand.

Their first child, Christina, was born in 1971 in Texas, followed by their second daughter, Jaclyn, in 1977 in Kentucky. Soon after their second daughter’s birth they moved to Maryland briefly before enjoying nearly four years on their farm, Little Canaan, in Springville, Alabama, where Randy raised a variety of animals and shared many joyful family adventures. Stories from their time here still bring laughter when reminiscing about the farming experiences. Neighbors, in the area have shared, even recently, how an officer who lived there used to train soldiers in helicopter operations on their property.

After attending Armed Forces Staff College in Norfolk, VA, the family moved to South Korea, where Randy continued his military intelligence work. In 1989, they returned from overseas to Fort Lewis, Washington, where he retired in 1992, after serving as Commander of the 14th Military Battalion. His civilian commitment to service continued with the Department of Defense, leading Sandra and Randy to various locations before retiring by a river in rural Washington in 2007.

Randy and Sandra shared a passion for travel, enjoying fishing trips, cruises, and explorations of the Mediterranean, Europe, Asia, South America and throughout North America. A highlight of their travels was a trip to Vietnam, a dream fulfilled and gifted to them by their family on their 40th wedding anniversary.

His last few trips to Washington were focused on family. His final trip was particularly special, attending his grandson, Joshua’s marriage to Kaitlyn Valencia on April 11, 2024. This occasion brought the family together for a joyful celebration.

Curious and intellectually driven, Randy pursued numerous hobbies, from fly tying and boating to gardening and woodworking. He was dedicated to mastering each skill, inspiring others—especially his grandson and granddaughter—to lead with strength and compassion.

Randy had a special bond with his dogs, enjoying many hunting trips with them. His last companion, Coco, provided comfort during both their battles with cancer, and remaining by his side through moves from Rainier, to Sequim, and ultimately The Villages.

Randy’s spiritual journey began as a young man, he professed his Christian faith and was active in the church. He continued to share his love for Jesus with his family. A principled man of integrity, he was always in search of truth. In the last 12 years of his life, he was given the gift of life, and spoke of the promise of God’s faithfulness and healing, as he committed his life to sharing the love of Jesus. He began sharing his testimony and fulfilling his lifelong dream of participating in mission trips, ultimately organizing and leading others on a Southeast Asia Mission. He felt serving others to be his calling.

Randy is survived by his wife Sandra Tucker Woodson; daughters Christina Woodson Ackerman and Jaclyn Clare Woodson; favorite grandson Joshua Tyler Woodson (Kaitlyn) and favorite granddaughter Hannah Beth Ackerman; sister Beverley Clare Woodson; sister-in-law Nancy Jane Tucker; niece Margaruette Geraldine Davis (Greg); family friend Nancy Will; and many other family and friends who were touched by his kindness and spirit.

Randy was preceded in death by his father Edward “Ed” Randolph Woodson Jr. (2009), mother Mable Lafoon Woodson (2015), in-laws Roy Elmer Tucker (1989) and Elsabeth Osborn Tucker (2020), and son-in-law Douglas Byron Ackerman (2022).

Randy’s guidance, love, and generosity will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

A Military Funeral with Honors and Committal Service will take place at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington, on December 17, 2024.