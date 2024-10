To the Editor:

The recent Trump Madison Square Garden extravaganza can be overlayed on a Hitler 1930s rally with a perfect fit. Like the Germans who said Hitler has done some good things, Trump supporters are saying the exact same thing without the Heil Hitler raised arm salutes. Hitler sent his country into war, destroyed his homeland, and exterminated the Jewish others. Don’t expect anything different if Trump is re-elected. All Americans will pay a steep price.

Thomas Bacher

Village of Newell