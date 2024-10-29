Maryann Guy Smith

Maryann Guy Smith was called home to Our Lord on Sunday, Oct 20, 2024. She was born on October 31, 1942 to Forrest and Mary Hickman in Indianapolis, Indiana where she grew up and married her high school sweetheart, Robert A Guy on November 18, 1961.

She and Bob had four daughters, whom they took great pride in raising in the states of Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. She started a very successful career in her 40s as a manufacturer sales rep for Magna in the automobile industry after being a stay at home mom for many years. She loved her work and the people she worked with loved her. She remained friends with many of them after retiring.

She and Bob retired in 2003 to their last home together in The Villages, Florida where they enjoyed all of what was offered there, dancing, golf, parties with friends and just loving the Florida sunshine. After losing her first love in 2010, she stayed in Florida where she met Jim Smith, a fellow Michigander, and they married in November of 2015. The coincidences that brought them together were laughed about and retold many times. They enjoyed their favorite band Rocky and the Rollers for many dances on the square. He took wonderful care and attention to her until the day she died.

Maryann is preceded in death by her parents, Forrest and Mary Hickman and Bob Guy, her husband of 48 years.

She is survived by her husband Jim Smith, sister Kathleen(Gary) Kennedy and her sister in law Donna(William Woodman), and daughters Sandra(Thomas) Doud, Janet(Kirk) Thomason, Sharon(Alan) Wisner and Kimberly(Michael) Dorosh along with 12 grandchildren, Kory, Kolin, Mason, Tyler, Logan, Gavin, Lauren, Shannon, Tara, Andrew, Nolan and Alyssa and one great grandchild Eli Robert, as well as two nieces Kelly and Sally and two nephews, Mike and Jim. She was also blessed with 13 bonus grandchildren and 2 bonus great granddaughters. Finally, Maryann leaves behind Jim and Janet O’kunze and their family, who have been much more like family than friends – Framily.