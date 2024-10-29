80.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
type here...

Terry Gordon Williams

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Terry Gordon Willams
Terry Gordon Williams

Terry Gordon Williams, 73, Wildwood, Florida went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 26, 2024 at Cornerstone Hospice and Palliative Care, Casa Bella House, The Villages, Florida. Terry was born on January 1, 1951 in Leesburg, Florida to Richard R. Williams and Virginia (Golden) Williams.

Terry was a lifelong resident of Wildwood, Florida. He was of the Christian faith and taught Sunday school at First Baptist Church of Wildwood, Florida and First Baptist Church of Leesburg, Florida. He was employed by the Sumter County School District as a Teacher, Assistant Principal and Athletics Director where he coached football, softball, baseball, basketball and weightlifting. He was greatly respected by students and staff as well as the families of the students. He had his bachelor’s degree in theology and went on to receive his master’s degree in educational leadership from Nova University.

He is survived by his wife of 13 years: Sherri Williams of Florida; his loving mother: Virginia Manney and her husband E.C. of Leesburg, FL; his loving children: David A. Williams and his wife Deserae of Oxford, FL and Amy Hamblett of Cumming, GA; a sister: Katie Cummings of San Diego, CA; five beloved grandchildren: Autumn Williams, Noah Williams, Josh Hamblett, Johnny Hamblett and Jordan Hamblett; 4 nephews: Brock Cummings, Billy Cummings, Noah Cummings and Jake Cummings.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2024 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Banks, Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Wildwood with Pastor Tim Gilligan officiating. The burial will follow the service at Pine Level Cemetery, Oxford, Florida.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

What do we need in a president?

A Village of Osceola Hills resident stresses the importance of this presidential election. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Four years nothing done

A Village of Glenbrook resident says Kamala Harris didn’t do anything in four years and now she’s ready to pass out freebies.

History repeats itself

A Village of Newell resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that history may be repeating itself.

Trump should wholeheartedly embrace Project 2025

A Village of Pennecamp resident says he read Project 2025 and does not find it objectionable. He believes Trump should just go ahead and embrace it.

Miles Zaremski should not have compared Trump to Hitler

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of Opinion writer Miles Zaremski’s likening of Trump to Hitler.

Photos