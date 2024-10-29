Terry Gordon Williams

Terry Gordon Williams, 73, Wildwood, Florida went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 26, 2024 at Cornerstone Hospice and Palliative Care, Casa Bella House, The Villages, Florida. Terry was born on January 1, 1951 in Leesburg, Florida to Richard R. Williams and Virginia (Golden) Williams.

Terry was a lifelong resident of Wildwood, Florida. He was of the Christian faith and taught Sunday school at First Baptist Church of Wildwood, Florida and First Baptist Church of Leesburg, Florida. He was employed by the Sumter County School District as a Teacher, Assistant Principal and Athletics Director where he coached football, softball, baseball, basketball and weightlifting. He was greatly respected by students and staff as well as the families of the students. He had his bachelor’s degree in theology and went on to receive his master’s degree in educational leadership from Nova University.

He is survived by his wife of 13 years: Sherri Williams of Florida; his loving mother: Virginia Manney and her husband E.C. of Leesburg, FL; his loving children: David A. Williams and his wife Deserae of Oxford, FL and Amy Hamblett of Cumming, GA; a sister: Katie Cummings of San Diego, CA; five beloved grandchildren: Autumn Williams, Noah Williams, Josh Hamblett, Johnny Hamblett and Jordan Hamblett; 4 nephews: Brock Cummings, Billy Cummings, Noah Cummings and Jake Cummings.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2024 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Banks, Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Wildwood with Pastor Tim Gilligan officiating. The burial will follow the service at Pine Level Cemetery, Oxford, Florida.