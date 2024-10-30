Colleen June Hobkirk

Colleen June Hobkirk, age 84, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 11, 1940, in Belleville, Illinois to Joseph and Idelle Meder.

In 1956, her parents purchased Tracy’s Point Fish Camp in Lake Panasoffkee, Florida. Two years later, Colleen moved to Florida to help run the business. She eloped and married her soulmate, best friend, love of her life and partner in crime on May 28, 1960.

Colleen was a bookkeeper most of her adult life. She and Paul loved fishing, scuba diving, flying and air boating. She loved crocheting and made blankets for her children, grandchildren and others. Each of those blankets are more than just yarn. They are woven hugs and expressions of love and care. Each tightly woven chain of yarn is a reminder of the love that she had for each of them.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Carlos Paul Hobkirk, her sister, Shirley Kehrer, her brother, Roger Meder (Lori), her son, Dwayne “Scott” Hobkirk (Yvette), grandsons Dwayne Hobkirk (Felicia Hall) and Chase Hobkirk and 4 great grandchildren, Bella Hobkirk, Brody Hobkirk, Cole Hobkirk and Weslynn Hobkirk. She was preceded in death by daughters Rebecca Lynn Hobkirk Huffman and Collette June Hobkirk.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2024, at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home in Wildwood, Florida, followed by a graveside memorial at Nichols Cemetery, in Oxford, Florida.