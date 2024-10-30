Harry Joseph Mertz

Harry J. Mertz, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2024 with his family by his side. Rusty was born May 7th, 1939 in Philadelphia, PA and moved to Jacksonville, FL at the age of nine. In 1954, he joined the Army, serving for two years before seeking adventure at sea in the Navy for four years and the Coast Guard for 16 years.

After a total of 22 years of dedicated service to his country upon his military retirement, Rusty continued to serve his community as a volunteer firefighter at Wildwood Fire Department, Engine 131for ten years and a letter carrier for the Unites States Postal Service for 17 years.

He was a faithful member of the Church of Christ. Rusty was an enthusiastic teller of stories and jokes, finding a ready audience everywhere he went. He never once met a stranger. He loved the Lord and wanted everyone to know his Savior. He was a mentor to many and cherished by even more.

Rusty is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Eleanor Mertz, his sister Mary and Pat, his brother Joe, and his first wife Cyndi.

He is survived by his wife Angelieta “Angie” Mertz; his sons, Paul and wife Amy, Ray and wife Terri and Christopher; step-daughter, Donette; step-sons, Michael and Terrell; 16 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and his loving dog, Misty.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 1, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. at Banks, Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel, Wildwood, Florida with Evangelist Terry Wheeler and Pastor Lee Krauss officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. till the hour of service at Banks, Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with Military Honors to be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, Wildwood, FL.