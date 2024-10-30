Sumter County officials welcome new high-tech recycling facility

Trademark Metals Recycling (TMR) and Sumter County Economic Development held a ribbon-cutting ceremony that officially opened its facility.

Dignitaries from the Sumter County Commission, the City of Bushnell, and other partners attended this week’s ribbon-cutting event.

The 100,000-square-foot advanced metal recovery facility that encompasses several buildings will utilize the latest recycling industry technology to produce raw materials that will re-enter the global supply chain and advance global environmental sustainability. Several years of planning and cooperation between Trademark Metals Recycling’s management team, Sumter County Economic Development, SECO Energy, and the City of Bushnell preceded the event.

The capital investment in the TMR facility is approximately $150 million, not including the land purchase. The facility employs 67 staff members across two shifts and works with various contractors to meet its operational needs.

“We are very fortunate to have a partner such as TMR investing in our community,” said Vice Chairman Jeffrey A. Bogue. “The technology that TMR is bringing to this community will create long-term high-paying jobs while providing for sustainability in the recycling industry.”

Trademark Metals Recycling, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The David J. Joseph Company, (DJJ), one of the USA’s largest scrap brokers/processors. DJJ is part of Nucor Corporation’s family of companies. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Nucor, through the David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, and hot briquetted iron/direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America’s largest recycler.