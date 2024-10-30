Walter Richard Lueth

Walter R Lueth of The Villages, Florida passed away on October 28, 2024 in the comfort of his home. He was born in Alma, Michigan on July 11, 1932 to Helmuth and Marie (Schmidt) Lueth. He served in the U S Army from 1952 to 1954. He married Marcia Jean Mann on September 7, 1957. He retired from the family owned business in 1998. He enjoyed golf, travel, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Marcia, daughters Elaine Roslund of Tarpon Springs, FL, Linda Lueth of Tucson, AZ, Mary (John) Garrison of Holt, MI, and Ann Lueth of Saginaw, MI. Grandchildren Justine, Alison, Jacob, Aaron, and Elizabeth as well as 2 grandsons, 10 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren from extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Herbert, and sister Mary Ann.

Funeral services will be held at Calvary Baptist Church at 11:00 am Wednesday October 30, 2024 with visitation at 10 am, Pastor Ken Dembeck is officiating.