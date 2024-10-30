74.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
type here...

Walter Richard Lueth

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Walter Richard Lueth
Walter Richard Lueth

Walter R Lueth of The Villages, Florida passed away on October 28, 2024 in the comfort of his home. He was born in Alma, Michigan on July 11, 1932 to Helmuth and Marie (Schmidt) Lueth. He served in the U S Army from 1952 to 1954. He married Marcia Jean Mann on September 7, 1957. He retired from the family owned business in 1998. He enjoyed golf, travel, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Marcia, daughters Elaine Roslund of Tarpon Springs, FL, Linda Lueth of Tucson, AZ, Mary (John) Garrison of Holt, MI, and Ann Lueth of Saginaw, MI. Grandchildren Justine, Alison, Jacob, Aaron, and Elizabeth as well as 2 grandsons, 10 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren from extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Herbert, and sister Mary Ann.

Funeral services will be held at Calvary Baptist Church at 11:00 am Wednesday October 30, 2024 with visitation at 10 am, Pastor Ken Dembeck is officiating.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump will never get my vote!

A Village of DeLuna resident vows that former President Trump will never get his vote. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Be careful when buying coins for children or grandchildren

A Village of Tierra Del Sol resident warns fellow Villagers to be careful when buying coins for children or grandchildren. He offers some advice in a Letter to the Editor.

Stop Republicans from waging war on women

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, implores her fellow women voters to cast ballots in their own interests this election.

What do we need in a president?

A Village of Osceola Hills resident stresses the importance of this presidential election. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Four years nothing done

A Village of Glenbrook resident says Kamala Harris didn’t do anything in four years and now she’s ready to pass out freebies.

Photos