An open letter to Republicans

This is meant for Republicans who know, deep down, that Trump and Vance do not represent you or the ethos of what used to be the GOP.

You value leaders like Reagan and McCain, Dole and Romney, whose respect for the Constitution came before all else.

You know that the basis of good governance is good character.

You’re secure in your knowledge because you watch and read news from a variety of sources. You are especially concerned about the impact of Project 2025 – The Presidential Transition Project – on your Medicare and Social Security.

You’re embarrassed by Trump’s increasingly disjointed, cruel, and profanity-laden speeches.

You find yourself cringing when he demeans others, including the military, racial, cultural, gender, political, and religious groups.

You know that disagreeing with Trump does not make you or your Democratic neighbors what Trump calls “the enemy within.”

You know that dozens of Republicans from Trump’s previous administration — those who know him best — even his Vice President — have said he’s unfit to hold office. And you know he has immunity for actions taken, should he win.

You watched, horrified, by the events of January 6 and know it wasn’t a “day of love” as claimed by Trump.

You are profoundly disturbed by the statement made by Trump’s Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, that Trump “is fascist to the core” and “the most dangerous person to this country.” Gen. John Kelly, Trump’s Chief of Staff, echoed similar concerns. It disturbs you because it rings true.

You know Trump is not the role model you want for your grandchildren or your country.

You value the truth. You have made it a point to search it out. You want to do what is right, knowing this is the most important vote you’ll ever cast.

In the sanctity of the voting booth, as you think about your grandchildren and the country you love, you will do what you know, with all your heart, is the right thing.

Marsha Shearer is a resident of The Villages and the author of “America in Crisis: Essays on the Failed Presidency of Donald J. Trump.”