Andrea J. Hellin

Andrea J. Hellin, 77, The Villages, Florida passed away on October 27, 2024 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Andrea was born on January 8, 1947 in New Hyde Park, New York to her parents Nathan Segall and Olga (Krause) Segall.

Andrea and her loving husband Raymond moved 20 years ago to The Villages, Florida from Holbrook, New York. She was a Teacher in the Public School system, working at North Babylon UFSD as a Spanish Teacher and Eastern Suffolk County BOCES as an ESL Teacher (English as a Second Language) teaching English to those students who did not speak English as a primary language. She was a volunteer at Eastern Farm Workers of Long Island helping migrant workers learn English. She was also involved with the Wildwood Soup Kitchen helping as she was able. Andrea was of the Catholic faith and was a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church, Lady Lake, Florida. She contributed to many organizations and was a very giving person. Andrea was greatly loved and respected by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years: Raymond B. Hellin of The Villages, FL; three sons: Steven Hellin and his wife Sarah of O’Fallon, IL, Spencer Hellin and his wife Melissa of Petaluma, CA and Russell Hellin of Selden, NY; a brother: Bruce Segall and his wife Marguerite of Nutley, NJ; a sister: Barbara Mistaras of The Villages, FL; a brother-in-law: Eugene Hellin of The Villages, FL; four loving grandchildren: Olivia, Grace, Davina and Beckett and many wonderful nieces and nephews as well as many, many great-nieces and great-nephews.

A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake with burial to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Leesburg, FL.