Sunday, November 3, 2024
Guest conductor will lead ‘Salute to Veterans’ concert in The Villages

By Staff Report
The Villages New Horizons Band directed by John Stranges will present “A Salute to Veterans” at 7 p.m. Monday Nov. 18 at the Savannah Center.

Colonel Ret. Tom Rotondi
Colonel Ret. Tom Rotondi

The concert will feature guest conductor Colonel (Ret.) Tom Rotondi, formerly the director of the U.S. Army Washington Band and guest soloist Master Sergeant (Ret.) Leigh Ann Hinton formerly the vocal soloist with the U.S. Army Washington Band.

The New Horizons Band
The New Horizons Band

Rotondi, Jr. retired from the U.S. Army in 2011 following a distinguished 34-year military career culminating as the eighth Leader and Commander of The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” in Washington, D.C.

Selections include many patriotic songs and a special arrangement on Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Tickets are $20 per person and available through The Villages Entertainment Box Office or on the band’s website. https//bandsofthevillages.com/

